Crash involving multiple cars leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Las Vegas

File - Nevada Highway Patrol. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
File - Nevada Highway Patrol. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2024 - 4:44 pm
 

A crash involving multiple cars on West Lake Mead Boulevard over the U.S. Highway 95 overpass left one driver dead Sunday afternoon, according to the Nevada State Police.

Another person was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries., according to a Nevada State Police release. Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about the crash just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes as West Lake Mead Boulevard is closed from North Rainbow Boulevard to Rock Springs Drive. There was no immediate word on when the roads will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

