Local

Crash shuts down southbound Interstate 15 near Primm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2023 - 6:34 am
 
Updated December 7, 2023 - 7:14 am
A crash on southbound Interstate 15 on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, has shut down traffic near Primm. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)
A crash on southbound Interstate 15 on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, has vehicles being directed off the road in Jean. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

A crash on southbound Interstate 15 on Thursday morning has shut down traffic near Primm.

The crash was reported at 5:47 a.m. at mile marker 7, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol website.

On a Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam, vehicles can be seen being directed off the interstate in Jean.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

