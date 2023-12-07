Crash shuts down southbound Interstate 15 near Primm

A crash on southbound Interstate 15 on Thursday morning has shut down traffic near Primm.

The crash was reported at 5:47 a.m. at mile marker 7, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol website.

On a Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam, vehicles can be seen being directed off the interstate in Jean.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

