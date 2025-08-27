‘Cremated human remains’ found south of Las Vegas, feds say

The discovery was made on federal land just outside Searchlight, about an hour south of Las Vegas.

Graney: The Little League World Series is a magical place

Judge orders remote appearances for Israeli official in child luring case

Searchlight is about 60 miles south of Las Vegas (Sept. 4, 2016; Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Federal officials confirmed Wednesday that human remains were found recently outside Searchlight, according to a spokesman for the Bureau of Land Management.

Brian Hires, a spokesman for the agency, said in an email that “cremated human remains” have been found on BLM land just outside Searchlight, a small desert community about an hour south of Las Vegas.

Hires said an investigation had been opened, but said no other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.