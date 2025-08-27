94°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

‘Cremated human remains’ found south of Las Vegas, feds say

Searchlight is about 60 miles south of Las Vegas (Sept. 4, 2016; Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Revie ...
Searchlight is about 60 miles south of Las Vegas (Sept. 4, 2016; Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
More Stories
A man who died Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, after a deadly altercation in the central Las Vegas Val ...
Victim from deadly weekend stabbing in Las Vegas identified
People enter City of Henderson Justice Facility building where Henderson Municipal and Clark Co ...
Judge orders remote appearances for Israeli official in child luring case
People gather outside the DMV office on east Sahara Avenue to find it closed “due to a s ...
State, federal officials to hold briefing on Nevada cyberattack
Summerlin South teammates celebrate after winning a Little League World Series semifinals game ...
Graney: The Little League World Series is a magical place
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2025 - 2:18 pm
 

Federal officials confirmed Wednesday that human remains were found recently outside Searchlight, according to a spokesman for the Bureau of Land Management.

Brian Hires, a spokesman for the agency, said in an email that “cremated human remains” have been found on BLM land just outside Searchlight, a small desert community about an hour south of Las Vegas.

Hires said an investigation had been opened, but said no other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES