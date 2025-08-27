‘Cremated human remains’ found south of Las Vegas, feds say
The discovery was made on federal land just outside Searchlight, about an hour south of Las Vegas.
Federal officials confirmed Wednesday that human remains were found recently outside Searchlight, according to a spokesman for the Bureau of Land Management.
Brian Hires, a spokesman for the agency, said in an email that “cremated human remains” have been found on BLM land just outside Searchlight, a small desert community about an hour south of Las Vegas.
Hires said an investigation had been opened, but said no other details were available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.