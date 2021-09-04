68°F
CSN Henderson’s testing, vaccine operation moving for 2 days

UNLV's COVID-19 testing, vaccination site changing locations
Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2021 - 5:44 pm
 
Updated October 6, 2021 - 3:35 pm
Nurse Christian Hyderkhan administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Edwin Guerrero during a Southern Nevada Health District vaccine clinic at Desert Pines High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A COVID-19 testing site and vaccine clinic at the College of Southern Nevada’s Henderson campus will be temporarily relocated to the Student Union on Thursday and Friday.

The Southern Nevada Health District announced the switch in a news release Wednesday, saying that the operation on the campus at 700 College Drive would return to its current location in expanded modular units off Heather Drive,. near Building C and the Student Union, on Tuesday.

The site provides COVID-19 testing and administers Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as resources allow. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized for children 12 years of age and older. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines are free.

Health district officials encourage Clark County residents to get vaccinated to slow the spread of the disease and protect against hospitalization and death in the event they do get infected.

They also urge anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 or those who may have been exposed to someone with a suspected or confirmed case of the disease to get tested.

Additional vaccine and testing site locations, as well as COVID-19 information and resources, are available on the Health District’s website at www.SNHD.info/covid.

NVCOVIDFighter.org, set up by the state, also features live chat support to make scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and getting information about the vaccine more accessible.

