Cyclist dies after being pinned under car in North Las Vegas

Police responded to the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Decatur Boulevard after receiving a report of a bicyclist being hit by a car.

A bicyclist died Sunday morning after being hit by a car in North Las Vegas.

Police received a call of a collision at Cheyenne Avenue and Decatur Boulevard just after 9:40 a.m., North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said.

Traffic on Cheyenne was shut down in both directions following the crash, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

The bicyclist, who was taken to University Medical Center, was pinned under a Honda Civic, Boxler said. People at the scene helped lift the car off the bicyclist before medical personnel arrived, he said.

No other information was immediately available.

