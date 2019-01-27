Deadly crash closes road near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

The road to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is closed after a deadly crash Sunday morning, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Traffic in both directions on State Route 159, near mile marker 11, is closed, NHP tweeted just after 8:45 a.m.

Mile marker 11 is just west of the entrance to the park, according to a mile marker map distributed by the Nevada Department of Transportation.

“Expect major delays and avoid the area,” the tweet said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

