Death of man, 74, hit by car in east Las Vegas ruled accidental

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled the death of a 74-year-old man hit by a car in the east valley on July 15 an accident.

Eugene Bluford, 74, died of multiple blunt force injuries at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday, the coroner’s office said.

Police were called at 3:21 p.m. July 15 to Boulder Highway near Nellis Boulevard where Bluford was attempting to cross the street outside a crosswalk and was hit by a Chevrolet, Las Vegas police previously said.

The driver stayed at the scene and was not impaired, police said.

