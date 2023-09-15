91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Death Valley getting federal money to repair storm damage

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2023 - 1:20 pm
 
A damaged portion of state Route 190 east of Furnace Creek at Death Valley National Park in Cal ...
A damaged portion of state Route 190 east of Furnace Creek at Death Valley National Park in California. (National Park Service)
Debris can be seen on state Route 190 at Death Valley National Park in California. (Death Valle ...
Debris can be seen on state Route 190 at Death Valley National Park in California. (Death Valley National Park)

Death Valley National Park and other federal lands in California and Nevada are getting $4.575 million in relief funds to repair damage wrought last month by Tropical Storm Hilary.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced Friday the dispersal of the “quick release” emergency funding for use by the National Park Service, Forest Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to help refurbish roads, trails, bridges, parking areas and other facilities affected by devastating flash floods caused by the storm.

The allocation comes from the FHA’s emergency relief program to serve as “an initial resource installment to help restore essential transportation,” the department stated in a news release.

“The funds we’re providing will speed up repair at Death Valley National Park and other federal land locations affected by Tropical Storm Hilary, helping communities with critical transportation connections,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated in the release.

In addition to Death Valley, the federal money will go toward restoring the Manzanar Historic Site, the San Bernardino National Forest, Inyo National Forest and the Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge, all in California.

The funds will also be used to fix damage to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, which spans from central Nevada to eastern California, and the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in southern Nevada, the department stated.

A record 2.2 inches of rain fell at Death Valley on Aug. 20 alone — equal to the rain it gets in an average year. Flash floods and debris eroded the ground underneath paved roads, bringing rocks and dirt piled as high as five feet and washing out hiking trails and camping grounds, according to the National Park Service.

Death Valley and its main highway of entry, state Route 190, remain closed, but some sections of both are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Oct. 15, the park service reported.

The 3.19-million acre park sits mainly in California, with about 45,000 acres crossing into Nevada, according to wilderness.net.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow @JeffBurbank2 on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Feds sued over Bundy’s cattle, solar development near Las Vegas
Feds sued over Bundy’s cattle, solar development near Las Vegas
2
CCEA asks Supreme Court for emergency stay on injunction
CCEA asks Supreme Court for emergency stay on injunction
3
‘A strike has occurred’: Judge issues injunction to end ‘rolling sickouts’
‘A strike has occurred’: Judge issues injunction to end ‘rolling sickouts’
4
5 schools open but report ‘high number’ of teacher absences
5 schools open but report ‘high number’ of teacher absences
5
‘On borrowed time’: Nevada officials and advocates decry DACA court ruling
‘On borrowed time’: Nevada officials and advocates decry DACA court ruling
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Death Valley sets partial reopening date after flood damage
Death Valley sets partial reopening date after flood damage
Take a look at Death Valley damage from record-breaking rainfall — PHOTOS
Take a look at Death Valley damage from record-breaking rainfall — PHOTOS
Death Valley park still closed, Scotty’s Castle shut until 2025
Death Valley park still closed, Scotty’s Castle shut until 2025
‘Do not enter the park’: No timeline for Death Valley reopening
‘Do not enter the park’: No timeline for Death Valley reopening
Tracking Hilary: Mount Charleston seeing flooding, Death Valley breaks record
Tracking Hilary: Mount Charleston seeing flooding, Death Valley breaks record
Damage repair from Hilary may keep Death Valley closed for months
Damage repair from Hilary may keep Death Valley closed for months