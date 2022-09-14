Death Valley National Park continues role of rain catcher

Another monsoon storm damaged roads Tuesday evening, temporarily closing the park to all traffic, according to a National Park Service news release.

Death Valley National Park spokesperson Abby Wines stands in an eroded shoulder on the side of Badwater Road on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Charles Thompson/National Park Service)

Death Valley National Park can’t catch a break. But it is catching a whole lot of rainwater.

While the official National Weather Service reading was only a trace at Furnace Creek, the official measuring gauge, a radar estimate indicated an estimated 2 to 3 inches fell mostly on the west side of the sprawling park.

“It was isolated but impactful,” meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

Most paved roads into and within the park are closed. There is no current estimate of when they will reopen.

The west entrance to the park is closed, leaving the only route to the park from the east side, via Death Valley Junction and California Route 190 west of the park’s boundary.

“The flooding on September 13 was very spotty,” wrote spokeswoman Abby Wines in the release. “The park’s east entrance on CA-190 was closed for a couple hours in the early evening while floodwaters crossed the highway in multiple places. This meant every road into and out of the park was closed. Traffic control contractors who were already on site were redirected to temporarily allow visitors to exit through Beatty Cutoff, which is not repaired yet from previous flood damage.”

The park has seen multiple downpours since late July, including a record 1.7 inches on the morning of Aug. 5, the heaviest rainfall ever recorded at Death Valley. An estimated 1,000 people were stranded in the park from that rainfall, including many overnight.

Caltrans road crews have cleared, rebuilt and repeated the same process on the same sections of roads.

“It’s been an exciting few weeks of rain, record-setting heat, and even a hurricane remnant!” Superintendent Mike Reynolds said. “There aren’t any more storms in the forecast. Hopefully we can make real progress getting more of the park open soon.”

Caltrans has yet to release an estimated timeline for reopening roads to the park entrance.

“The NPS road crew is concentrating on Badwater Road currently,” Wines stated. “Sections of the road have debris up to 3 feet thick. Shoulders have eroded away leaving unsafe drop-offs. The park anticipates opening the road from CA-190 to Badwater Basin by September 24.”

