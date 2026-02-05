‘Defined by a calling to serve’: NLVPD names station after fallen officer

Jason Roscow, 46, died on Feb. 4, 2025, after a shootout that afternoon with Alexander Mathis, 25, near Lone Mountain Road and Camino Al Norte, according to authorities.

A year ago, North Las Vegas police officer Jason Roscow was killed in the line of duty.

Darryl Black, a tow truck driver who worked alongside Roscow for 17 years, said he still cherishes the time the two spent together. At a ceremony on Wednesday, the police department dedicated its North Central Area Command, where Roscow had been assigned, to the fallen officer.

Black was among about a hundred people, including government officials and law enforcement, who attended the North Las Vegas Police Department’s unveiling of a memorial plaque for Roscow near the entrance.

Black, who works for Ewing Bros Towing and does contracted work for North Las Vegas, said he had known Roscow for about as long as the officer had been with the department. Roscow had started his service around the same time Black was hired.

“He had the best parties. He would invite my friends and me to his house,” Black said with a sad smile. “That’s what I really miss, spending time with him.”

Roscow, 46, died on Feb. 4, 2025, after a shootout that afternoon with Alexander Mathis, 25, near Lone Mountain Road and Camino Al Norte, according to authorities. Mathis had pointed a gun at someone, police said.

North Las Vegas Police previously said that, when officers arrived at the scene, Mathis, who was armed with a handgun, “ignored their commands” and fled. Roscow located Mathis, who then approached Roscow and an “exchange of gunfire” followed, police said.

Roscow was struck several times but fired back, police said. He died at a local hospital, and Mathis was also killed.

The fallen officer was assigned to the area command that the city dedicated to him on Wednesday.

While Chief Jacqueline Gravatt and Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown removed a blue curtain covering the plaque, Gravatt described Roscow as a family man who left behind two young boys and “truly loved what he did.”

“Jason loved this profession. He believed in service and showing up for others and doing the work that kept the community safe,” Gravatt said. “But more than anything, Jason loved his children and his family. Everything he did, every shift he worked, every call he answered, was rooted in providing for them and protecting the future he wanted for them.”

A spokesperson for the city of North Las Vegas said the two boys still live in the valley with Rosow’s ex-wives, but the families could not attend the event. Instead, many of his relatives, including those from his hometown in Prairie du Rocher, Illinois, watched the event, which was livestreamed.

Roscow was also a U.S. Air Force Veteran, Assistant Chief Adam Hyde said.

“His life was defined by a calling to serve, first his country and then his community,” Hyde said. “This building will serve as a lasting symbol of Officer Roscow’s legacy — a place where his name will continue to remind us of the responsibility we carry, the sacrifices made before us and the privilege of wearing this badge.”

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.