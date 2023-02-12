Demonstration supports trafficking victims — PHOTOS
About 50 people demonstrated Saturday in Las Vegas to bring attention to the unusually high rates of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and murder suffered by female members of Indigenous groups throughout the country.
About 50 people demonstrated Saturday outside the office of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, at 2330 Paseo Del Prado in Las Vegas, to bring attention to the unusually high rates of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and murder suffered by female members of Indigenous groups throughout the country. There are about 55,000 Indigenous people from American tribes nationwide who live in Clark County, according to Taylor Patterson, a local Paiute tribe member and an organizer of the event.
Patterson said the rally was only tangentially related to news about 46-year-old Nathan Chasing Horse, an Indigenous man charged this month with human trafficking and sexually assaulting women and girls while operating a cult. Chasing Horse’s name was purposefully not mentioned at the rally because organizers wanted the focus to be on those in the community who are at risk of abuse, she said.