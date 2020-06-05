Demonstrators plan two protests on Las Vegas Strip

Two groups of protesters are planning to demonstrate on the Las Vegas Strip, demanding an end to police brutality.

Two groups of protesters are planning to demonstrate Thursday on the Las Vegas Strip, demanding an end to police brutality.

According to Dustin Otis, a Facebook organizer, one group was slated to meet at the Strat and the other was to meet at the Tropicana. Both planned to meet in the middle at Bellagio, Otis said.

This is the seventh consecutive night of protests in Las Vegas. The past two nights have ended peacefully.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

