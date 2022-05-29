Dirt bike rider killed in collision with SUV in northwest Las Vegas

A dirt biker rider was killed in a collision with an SUV Saturday afternoon.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police traffic detectives are investigating a fatal collision that killed a dirt bike rider in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The dirt bike collided with an SUV about 3:10 p.m. Saturday.

The rider was declared deceased at the scene at Sky Canyon Park Drive and Iron Mountain Road, according to Lt. Jeff Byers of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

While the fatal detail investigates, roads are closed in the area.

Sky Canyon Park is closed in both directions on each side of Iron Mountain and Iron Mountain is closed in both directions at Sky Canyon Park and Dark Onyx Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

