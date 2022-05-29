91°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local

Dirt bike rider killed in collision with SUV in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2022 - 6:45 pm
 
Updated May 28, 2022 - 6:49 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police traffic detectives are investigating a fatal collision that killed a dirt bike rider in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The dirt bike collided with an SUV about 3:10 p.m. Saturday.

The rider was declared deceased at the scene at Sky Canyon Park Drive and Iron Mountain Road, according to Lt. Jeff Byers of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

While the fatal detail investigates, roads are closed in the area.

Sky Canyon Park is closed in both directions on each side of Iron Mountain and Iron Mountain is closed in both directions at Sky Canyon Park and Dark Onyx Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lake Mead then and now: What’s changed — PHOTOS
Lake Mead then and now: What’s changed — PHOTOS
2
Trooper claims Starbucks spiked his coffee with meth
Trooper claims Starbucks spiked his coffee with meth
3
Cosmopolitan execs leave company; former Mirage exec is new GM
Cosmopolitan execs leave company; former Mirage exec is new GM
4
CARTOONS: You know things are desperate when
CARTOONS: You know things are desperate when
5
Las Vegas housing market looks ‘unusual’ as sales fall, prices rise
Las Vegas housing market looks ‘unusual’ as sales fall, prices rise
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST