Dogs fed special Thanksgiving meals at The Animal Foundation

A holiday tradition continued Thursday as about 300 dogs at The Animal Foundation received Thanksgiving meals. The cats weren’t left out.

Staffers and volunteers prepare special Thanksgiving meals for all of the dogs at The Animal Foundation on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (The Animal Foundation)

A dog chows down on a special Thanksgiving Day meal at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. The feast included Parmesan turkey meatballs, cinnamon yogurt apples, roasted root vegetables, broccoli cheddar squares, and pumpkin donut holes for dessert. (The Animal Foundation)

Staffers and volunteers prepare special Thanksgiving meals for all of the dogs at The Animal Foundation on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (The Animal Foundation)

A trio of dogs are treated to a special Thanksgiving Day meal at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. The feast included Parmesan turkey meatballs, cinnamon yogurt apples, roasted root vegetables, broccoli cheddar squares, and pumpkin donut holes for dessert. (The Animal Foundation)

“The Animal Foundation partnered with The Churchill Foundation in a ‘Thankful Pup’ promotion to make sure all adoptable dogs in the shelter received Thanksgiving meals,” Kelsey Pizzi, communications director for The Animal Foundation stated in an email.

“The special meals were made with human-grade ingredients, carefully prepared in a way that won’t harm their health. The delicious feast included Parmesan turkey meatballs, cinnamon yogurt apples, roasted root vegetables, broccoli cheddar squares, and pumpkin donut holes for dessert.”

Tea members and volunteers prepared and served the meals.

Three pigs in the farm area ate the leftover vegetables and cats received pumpkin puree treats, Pizzi said.

