‘Doing whatever they could to survive’: Puppies rescued after weeks in Mojave Desert

An emaciated dog rescued from the Mojave Desert after being found near Baker, California, in ea ...
An emaciated dog rescued from the Mojave Desert after being found near Baker, California, in early August. (Paws Patrol LV)
Paws Patrol LV volunteers with the puppies they rescued in early August after spending five nig ...
Paws Patrol LV volunteers with the puppies they rescued in early August after spending five nights trapping them in the Mojave Desert near Baker, California. (Paws Patrol LV)
The four dogs rescued from the Mojave Desert after being found near Baker, California, in early ...
The four dogs rescued from the Mojave Desert after being found near Baker, California, in early August. (Paws Patrol LV)
One of the four dogs rescued from the Mojave Desert after being found near Baker, California, a ...
One of the four dogs rescued from the Mojave Desert after being found near Baker, California, a week ago. (Paws Patrol LV)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2024 - 3:30 pm
 
Updated August 14, 2024 - 4:51 pm

Four shepherd-like puppies who spent up to four weeks without food in the blistering heat of the Mojave Desert have been rescued near Baker, California after a five-day effort, says a Las Vegas dog rescue organization.

“One of the dogs threw up rocks and dirt,” Nevada SPCA spokesperson Amy Lee said. “They were just doing whatever they could to survive.”

Volunteers from Paws Patrol LV spent five nights searching for and eventually trapping or collecting all four, Lee said.

The group said it was contacted on August 2 by a good Samaritan who spotted the puppies when they stopped at a gas station off of Interstate 15 near Baker.

The next day, Paws Patrol confirmed with gas station employees that there were four dogs that had been roaming in the desert for almost a month, a news release stated.

“After seeing the gut-wrenching photos of these dogs in skeletal condition and vomiting rocks, they are now safe and getting the best medical care from our team,” said Lori Heeren, Nevada SPCA executive director. “We are so grateful for the Paws Patrol team that stops at nothing to rescue these abandoned animals.”

Lee said she did not have confirmation, but a volunteer from Paws Patrol LV said somebody advised the dogs had been abandoned.

The puppies will be available for adoption at Nevada SPCA. For more information, contact Nevada SPCA at 702-873-7722 or go to nevadaspca.org.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

