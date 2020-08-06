Domestic-abuse barricade event ends with person in custody

Las Vegas police said a person wanted in a domestic violence disturbance who had barricaded in a residence in the southwest Las Vegas Valley has been taken into custody.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said the residence where the person was barricaded was located near the intersection of Southern Highlands Parkway and West Shinnecock Hills Avenue. Police had blocked off streets by 4:45 a.m. and evacuated some residents in the neighborhood while asking others to shelter in place.

The person was in custody shortly after 5:30 a.m., police said.

“Barricade as a result of a domestic violence call,” police Lt. Daryl Rhoads said in a text. “Negative injuries. Male barricaded in the home and is refusing to come out.”

Rhoads said the police SWAT team responded to the area.

