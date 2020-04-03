Donations mount for United Way fund created in response to pandemic

On March 18, United Way of Southern Nevada announced the creation of its Emergency Assistance and Community Needs Fund. Now, the fund has more than doubled, totaling about $381,000.

United Way Southern Nevada President and CEO Kyle Rahn, right, speaks as Tony Sanchez, center, executive vice president of business development and external relations for NV Energy, looks on during a press conference on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

United Way of Southern Nevada has roughly $381,000 in its Emergency Assistance and Community Needs Fund — twice as much as when it was announced two weeks ago.

United Way on March 18 announced the creation of a fund in response to the COVID-19 virus and associated economic effects. It’s partnering with more than a dozen local nonprofits that offer help to residents with needs such as food and paying essential bills such as mortgage, rent or utilities.

The demand from the community for assistance is “massive,” United Way of Southern Nevada President and CEO Kyle Rahn said Wednesday. “I have no way to quantify it.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a stay-at-home order Wednesday and extended a closure of schools, casinos and nonessential businesses for another two weeks — until at least April 30.

And the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation — which oversees unemployment insurance — saw a record-breaking 92,298 initial claims submitted just for the week ending March 21.

NV Energy, Bank of America and Wells Fargo Foundation made donations to help create United Way’s fund. Other businesses and individuals have also made donations.

During a March 18 press conference announcing the fund’s creation, Rahn said it totaled about $170,000.

As of Wednesday, approximately $381,000 was in the fund, she said, noting it wasn’t a firm number. Of that, $19,000 came from donations from community members.

United Way has partnered with 13 direct service providers, who have received money from the fund. The organizations recently requested $1.2 million to help meet basic and immediate needs, Rahn said.

The nonprofits are: The Salvation Army — Las Vegas, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, HopeLink of Southern Nevada, Jewish Family Service Agency, Lutheran Social Services of Nevada, East Valley Family Services, HELP of Southern Nevada, U.S. Vets Las Vegas, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, Emergency Aid of Boulder City Inc., United Labor Agency of Nevada, Family Promise of Las Vegas and Safe Nest.

Millions of dollars could be coming into United Way’s fund in the coming weeks.

During a Sunday press conference — following Sisolak’s announcement of an order temporarily halting residential and commercial evictions — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said his office will distribute $2 million in settlement funds to United Way of Southern Nevada and United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra for their community needs funds.

Ford said his office would provide more details “in the coming days.”

The state’s Interim Finance Committee meets April 7 and will possibly take action about “Wells Fargo Settlement Income funds to supplement the Emergency Food and Shelter Program requested by the United Way,” according to an agenda item.

The Attorney General’s Office will have more information next week after the meeting, spokeswoman Ashley Forest said in a Thursday email to the Review-Journal.

On Monday, another contribution to United Way of Southern Nevada’s fund was announced. Las Vegas native Noah Gragson, a contender in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, said he’ll donate 100 percent of the proceeds from his merchandise sales to the fund.

Map of services

In addition to the community needs fund, United Way of Southern Nevada has a map on its website of available services, including food pantries, places to get meals, free WiFi access and employment help.

The map, which has about 300 organizations listed, has been viewed approximately 13,000 times since it was launched March 19, Rahn said.

“It’s integral under the best of circumstances” and even more important now, she said.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.