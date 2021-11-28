Downtown Las Vegas ammonia leak prompts hazmat response

Crews repaired the leak and had the area reopened within three hours, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Hazmat crews with the Las Vegas Fire Department respond to an ammonia leak in downtown Las Vegas. (Tim Szymanski)

Hazmat crews responded to an ammonia leak at a downtown Las Vegas food processing facility on Saturday night.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the agency was called out to the Desert Gold Food Company, 123 W. Colorado Ave., at 9:50 p.m. in response to multiple 911 calls reporting an ammonia smell in the area.

When crews got into the building the smell was already gone, but Szymanski said an alarm was going off, indicating a leak. The agency’s hazmat team located a small ammonia leak and called out a refrigeration company to repair it.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and Szymanski said that, while nearby roads were closed for a couple of hours, traffic was not affected much. The area and the facility were fully reopened by 12:40 a.m.

