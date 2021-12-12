Downtown Las Vegas celebrates Tony Hsieh with tributes, DJs, dance

The festivities began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the renaming of the old Las Vegas City Hall chambers at the Zappos building downtown as the Tony Hsieh Theater.

Members of Lohan School of Shaolin perform lion dance, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during Wake Up the Night at Container Park in Las Vegas. The event commemorates what would have been Tony Hsiehճ 48th birthday. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Members of Lohan School of Shaolin perform lion dance, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during Wake Up the Night at Container Park in Las Vegas. The event commemorates what would have been Tony Hsiehճ 48th birthday. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People arrive at Downtown Container Park, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, for Wake Up the Night at Container Park in Las Vegas. The event commemorates what would have been Tony Hsiehճ 48th birthday. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Members of the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Choir perform, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during Wake Up the Night at Container Park in Las Vegas. The event commemorates what would have been Tony Hsiehճ 48th birthday. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Adeline Montes, 10, of Las Vegas and her sister Olive Effendy, 3, play drum together, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during Wake Up the Night at Container Park in Las Vegas. The event commemorates what would have been Tony Hsiehճ 48th birthday. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Merritt Pelkey, director of fire operation of Downtown Project , changes a wire of the mantis sculpture, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Container Park in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Downtown Las Vegas celebrated one of the city’s giants Saturday, honoring Tony Hsieh a day before what would have been his 48th birthday.

The festivities began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the renaming of the old Las Vegas City Hall chambers at the Zappos building downtown as the Tony Hsieh Theater.

The nearby Downtown Container Park was filled with eccentric cars, food trucks and signs that read “We love you Tony.” A traditional Chinese dragon dance was performed below the area’s iconic giant grasshopper. The three dragons then paraded into the park, guiding the crowd to a stage set in the courtyard. Behind DJs on the stage, a reel of Hsieh’s iconic quotes were projected.

“Stop chasing the memory and start chasing the passion,” one read.

The former Zappos CEO died Nov. 27, 2020, from injuries suffered in a Connecticut house fire. He was 46.

In a livestream Saturday afternoon, downtown Las Vegas hoteliers Jonathan Jossel and Derek Stevens spoke about Hsieh’s vision for designing spaces so people could meet through “collision,” and about the “renaissance” on Fremont Street that followed Hsieh’s investment: A “15-year overnight success,” Jossel said.

Stevens revered Hsieh’s networking ability, noting that no one has introduced him to others like Hsieh had.

“He always had so many people around him and just kind of set the table,” he said.

Actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt and David Arquette and singer Jewel patched in remotely.

“Today is going to be a sort of happy day and sort of a sad day,” Gordon-Levitt said. “It’s going to be happy because we’re going to celebrate Tony … and it’s going to be a sad day also, because he’s not here with us the way that we wish he were.”

Hsieh commissioned Gordon-Levitt to direct 10 short films to highlight Zappos’ 10 core values. The actor introduced one, which is based on the company’s No. 2 value: “Embrace and Drive Change.”

“Tony Hsieh changed the world, but he didn’t do it himself,” Gordon-Levitt said. “He did it by inspiring everybody around him to embrace and drive change. I know I took inspiration from him, and you all did, too. So let’s celebrate today and own the show.”

Not a day goes by that Jewel does not read a quote or an article that reminds her of Hsieh, she said.

“And it’s so strange to not be able to pick up the phone or go see you,” she said.

“You sure left a big mark in my heart, and it’s with me still, and with so many people. Your goal and your vision to deliver happiness was revolutionary,” Jewel said. “To honor you, I know that I will live every day to try to bring about, I don’t know, that vision of being a whole human, to continue to celebrate emotional and mental health in the workplace, in our lives. Most importantly, I know that I will share your love and your kindness and your curiosity forever.”

She wished Hsieh a happy birthday, blowing a kiss toward the camera.

Arquette filmed his remarks near train tracks, noting that Hsieh provided him lessons on friendship and kindness.

“I picked this place because it takes you on adventures all around the world, and you did that for us, for so many,” the actor said, offering condolences to Hsieh’s family.

“I know you’re still part of this whole adventure, just on a different frequency,” Arquette said. “I love you.”

City of Las Vegas Economic Development Director Ryan Smith remembered attending one of Hsieh’s gatherings downtown. Already a well-established business tycoon, Hsieh walked around with a tray, offering appetizers.

“What’s he doing?” thought Smith, describing it as Hsieh “serving leadership.”

“It was all about connecting people, bringing them together, he’s no better than anybody else,” Smith said. “This is such an accomplished person but he didn’t care. It wasn’t about that, it was about, ‘how can I bring these people together, how can I be equal to everybody else, and how can I help facilitate all these relationships in life?’”

