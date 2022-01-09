Dozens of flights canceled Sunday at Las Vegas airport

Dozens of domestic flights set to takeoff or land at Harry Reid International Airport Sunday were canceled.

Dozens of domestic flights set to takeoff or land at Harry Reid International Airport Sunday were canceled, according to a flight-tracking website.

FlightAware was reporting 66 cancellations and 65 delays to domestic flights in and out of Las Vegas.

Across the U.S., at least 1,215 flights were canceled and 2,281 delayed Sunday, FlightAware reported.

Twenty-seven flights at Harry Reid International Airport were listed as canceled for Monday, according to FlightAware.

Sunday was the 14th straight day that the U.S. was reporting 1,000-plus cancellations, in a surge that began around the Christmas holiday as the airlines deal with bad weather in some parts of the country, and the proliferation of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

“Track the status of your flight with your airline before coming to the airport,” said Harry Reid International Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews Friday. “You would rather deal with customer service by phone, over the internet or from your hotel room versus standing in line at the airport. Your airline will have the most up to date information.”

