Dr. Miriam Adelson dedicates medical school in West Bank

The Las Vegas philanthropist and medical researcher and outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin received honorary doctorates from Ariel University.

Dr. Miriam Adelson cuts a ribbon with Professor Yehuda Shoenfeld, president of Ariel University during a ribbon cutting ceremony, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Ariel University, in the West Bank settlement of Ariel. They officially opened the Dr. Miriam & Mr. Sheldon G. Adelson School of Medicine. (Kobi Eliyahu, Ariel University)

Dr. Miriam Adelson and outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin are seen together, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Ariel University in the West Bank settlement of Ariel. The university awarded honorary doctorate degrees to Dr. Adelson and President Rivlin (Kobi Eliyahu, Ariel University)

Dr. Miriam Adelson receives her honorary doctorate from Professor Yehuda Shoenfeld, president of Ariel University, second from left, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Ariel University in the West Bank settlement of Ariel. (Kobi Eliyahu, Ariel University)

Dr. Miriam Adelson speaks, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Ariel University in the West Bank settlement of Ariel. (Kobi Eliyahu, Ariel University)

ARIEL, West Bank — Las Vegas philanthropist and medical researcher Dr. Miriam Adelson on Tuesday commemorated the opening of a medical school at Ariel University named after her and her late husband.

University President Yehuda Shoenfeld helped her cut the ribbon at the doors of the Dr. Miriam and Mr. Sheldon G. Adelson School of Medicine, calling her one of the public university’s greatest supporters and “invaluable, both in building the medical school and in establishing the up-and-coming medical center” to improve health care in the region.

Additionally, Adelson received an honorary doctorate from the university on Tuesday alongside outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

Rivlin was honored for his lifelong work strengthening the country and the relationships between Israel’s secular and religious and Jewish and Arab communities. Adelson received an honorary degree for her philanthropy promoting medicine, education and higher education in Israel and around the world, and for her work as a physician and researcher who developed new methods for treating drug addiction and withdrawal.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson.