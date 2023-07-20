91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
A sprinkler is on to water grass at Green Valley Parkway on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
PART 6: Southern Nevada water agency intensifies turf war
By Henry Brean ■ / RJ

Residents and cities are buying into the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s campaign against ornamental sod. Since 1999, more than 187 million square feet of grass have been removed and untold millions more were never planted.

The effects of a receding shoreline just south of the Callville Bay Resort & Marina at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vega ...
PART 7: How Southern Nevada puts water away for a not-so-rainy day
By Henry Brean ■ / RJ

Las Vegas Valley water managers opened the community’s first water savings account 20 years ago, literally banking on the day thevalley could no longer live on its Colorado River allotment alone.

A man fishes for tilapia along the receding banks of the Salton Sea near Bombay Beach, Calif., April 30, 2015. (Gregory Bull/AP, File)
PART 8: Could saving Salton Sea help boost Colorado River?
By Henry Brean / RJ

Former Southern Nevada Water Authority chief Pat Mulroy is championing a plan that would leave more water in the Colorado and replace it with desalinated ocean water pumped from Mexico to Southern California.

Local

Drink up: What makes water from Lake Mead, Colorado River safe

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Todd Pickle, water quality and treatment division manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authori ...
Todd Pickle, water quality and treatment division manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, speaks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on a tour of the ozone generators at the River Mountain Water Treatment Facility in Henderson, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Todd Pickle, water quality and treatment division manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authori ...
Todd Pickle, water quality and treatment division manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, speaks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal near the flow splitter at the River Mountain Water Treatment Facility in Henderson, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Jennifer McCarville, a laboratory scientist for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, works at t ...
Jennifer McCarville, a laboratory scientist for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, works at the lab at the River Mountain Water Treatment Facility in Henderson, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Joseph Eggers, a water treatment operator, works in the control room at the River Mountain Wate ...
Joseph Eggers, a water treatment operator, works in the control room at the River Mountain Water Treatment Facility in Henderson, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Todd Pickle, water quality and treatment division manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authori ...
Todd Pickle, water quality and treatment division manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, speaks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on a tour of the control room at the River Mountain Water Treatment Facility in Henderson, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Todd Pickle, water quality and treatment division manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authori ...
Todd Pickle, water quality and treatment division manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, speaks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on a tour of the control room at the River Mountain Water Treatment Facility in Henderson, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Joseph Eggers, a water treatment operator, works in the control room at the River Mountain Wate ...
Joseph Eggers, a water treatment operator, works in the control room at the River Mountain Water Treatment Facility in Henderson, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Todd Pickle, water quality and treatment division manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authori ...
Todd Pickle, water quality and treatment division manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, speaks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on a tour of the control room at the River Mountain Water Treatment Facility in Henderson, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Todd Pickle, water quality and treatment division manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authori ...
Todd Pickle, water quality and treatment division manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, speaks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on a tour at the River Mountain Water Treatment Facility in Henderson, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Justin Hanks, laboratory services project manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, spea ...
Justin Hanks, laboratory services project manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, speaks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on a tour of the labs at the River Mountain Water Treatment Facility in Henderson, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Labs where water samples are tested at the River Mountain Water Treatment Facility in Henderson ...
Labs where water samples are tested at the River Mountain Water Treatment Facility in Henderson, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Todd Pickle, water quality and treatment division manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authori ...
Todd Pickle, water quality and treatment division manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, speaks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal next to the water filters at the River Mountain Water Treatment Facility in Henderson, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Water taken directly from Lake Mead, the Colorado River or the underground water table isn’t safe for people to drink, but those are the sources of Southern Nevada’s drinking water.

Before it hits a glass, Las Vegas Valley’s water must run through two Southern Nevada Water Authority facilities.

The Alfred Merritt Smith Water Treatment Facility sits next to Lake Mead and provides drinking water to the Las Vegas Valley Water District and North Las Vegas. The River Mountain Water Treatment Facility on Burkholder Boulevard supplies water to the city of Henderson.

Henderson also operates its own water treatment facility, but Bryan Mortensen, Henderson’s water and wastewater operations manager, said it was taken offline last June because of Lake Mead’s low water level. The facility supplied enough water for 15 percent of the city’s population.

The first step in treating raw water is to disinfect it by pumping ozone into the water to kill or inactivate any possibly harmful biological material, according to Todd Pickle, the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s water quality and treatment division manager.

“Ozone doesn’t want to be ozone,” Pickle said. “It’s very, very reactive, and that’s what makes it a good oxidizer to inactivate the majority of the bacteria and viruses.”

After the ozone injection, ferric chloride is added to the water to make the leftover organic matter “coagulate” and get caught as water runs through a filter.

Alongside the coagulant, trace amounts of chlorine bleach are added to the water to leave a “disinfectant residual” that makes sure no possibly harmful contaminants make their way into the water before someone drinks it.

Finally, the water is fed through a filter made up of sand and fine coal, catching clumps of contaminants as it flows through.

After treatment, the water is delivered to multiple reservoirs throughout the valley, where it is pumped into the cities’ systems.

But the tests don’t stop after the water leaves treatment facilities. Both city and water authority staff keep sampling and testing drinking water in city systems to ensure it is safe for consumption.

Justin Hanks, laboratory services project manager for the water authority, said field specialists analyze samples from the 367 sampling stations in water systems across Clark County every day.

The cities themselves also frequently test water in their systems alongside the water authority.

“There’s hundreds and hundreds of tests that we do, thousands, a year, to ensure that the water that we are distributing to the customers is still safe and meets all of the standards,” Mortensen said.

Every water provider in Southern Nevada publishes a yearly water quality report for residents who want to know more about their drinking water.

“It’s not only just a demonstration of the water quality that we have today, it also gives a forward look,” said Dave Johnson, the water authority’s deputy general manager of operations. “And the good news for us is that we, with the data we have and the information we have, we have a very, very good story to tell.”

The Southern Nevada Water Authority website hosts links to every municipality’s water report pages on its website at https://www.snwa.com/water-quality/reports/index.html.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.

MOST READ
1
Home searched in Tupac killing tied to wife of Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis
Home searched in Tupac killing tied to wife of Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis
2
California ticket wins $1B Powerball prize, one of largest in history
California ticket wins $1B Powerball prize, one of largest in history
3
Tupac murder investigation leads police to Henderson home
Tupac murder investigation leads police to Henderson home
4
Boring’s Vegas Loop expansion includes 81 stations
Boring’s Vegas Loop expansion includes 81 stations
5
Man charged in Summerlin restaurant killing wasn’t shooter, prosecutor says
Man charged in Summerlin restaurant killing wasn’t shooter, prosecutor says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
A sprinkler is on to water grass at Green Valley Parkway on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
PART 6: Southern Nevada water agency intensifies turf war
By Henry Brean ■ / RJ

Residents and cities are buying into the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s campaign against ornamental sod. Since 1999, more than 187 million square feet of grass have been removed and untold millions more were never planted.

The effects of a receding shoreline just south of the Callville Bay Resort & Marina at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vega ...
PART 7: How Southern Nevada puts water away for a not-so-rainy day
By Henry Brean ■ / RJ

Las Vegas Valley water managers opened the community’s first water savings account 20 years ago, literally banking on the day thevalley could no longer live on its Colorado River allotment alone.

A man fishes for tilapia along the receding banks of the Salton Sea near Bombay Beach, Calif., April 30, 2015. (Gregory Bull/AP, File)
PART 8: Could saving Salton Sea help boost Colorado River?
By Henry Brean / RJ

Former Southern Nevada Water Authority chief Pat Mulroy is championing a plan that would leave more water in the Colorado and replace it with desalinated ocean water pumped from Mexico to Southern California.

THE LATEST
More stories
‘Something positive’: NLV inmates repair bikes to give to veterans
‘Something positive’: NLV inmates repair bikes to give to veterans
Balloon convention brings parade to Fremont Street — PHOTOS
Balloon convention brings parade to Fremont Street — PHOTOS
Nevada candidates vie for donors with 11 months until 2024 primary
Nevada candidates vie for donors with 11 months until 2024 primary
Desert Radiology changes could exacerbate Las Vegas doctor shortage
Desert Radiology changes could exacerbate Las Vegas doctor shortage
Metro foundation hosts Lunch with Sheriff event at Red Rock
Metro foundation hosts Lunch with Sheriff event at Red Rock
Douglas school district hires Joey Gilbert’s firm as legal counsel
Douglas school district hires Joey Gilbert’s firm as legal counsel