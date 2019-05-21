Driver briefly flees crash that injures 1 in northeast valley

One person was injured in a five-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the east valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

One person was injured in a five-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the east valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of North Lamb Boulevard and Berkley Avenue for reports of a Nissan that hit a Hyundai, then crashed into the yard of a home on Lamb Boulevard, striking four cars and a utility pole, Metro Lt. William Matchko said.

The driver of the Nissan fled the scene but was later located. The occupants of the Nissan fled on foot, Matchko said. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.