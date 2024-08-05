Driver dead after crash in west Las Vegas Valley

A driver is dead after a crash at the intersection of West Desert Inn Road and South Lindell Road on Saturday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A Las Vegas man died after a crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of West Desert Inn Road and South Lindell Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. when a 1992 Geo Metro was traveling south on Lindell Road, approaching Desert Inn Road, police said. At the same time, Nakira Pray, 27, was driving a 2021 Toyota Rav4 while traveling west on Desert Inn Road and approaching Lindell Road.

Based on evidence at the scene and witness statements, Pray did not stop at the red light and the two vehicles crashed, police said in the release.

The Geo Metro driver, a 68-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center with substantial injuries and was later pronounced dead, the release said.

Pray suffered minor injuries and was arrested after displaying signs of impairment, according to the Metro release.

The investigation is ongoing.

The man’s death marks the 91st traffic-related fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction in 2024.

