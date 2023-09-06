85°F
Local

Driver dies after east Las Vegas collision

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2023 - 3:09 pm
 
Updated September 7, 2023 - 10:35 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man who lost control of his Hyundai and hit the back of a dump truck in an east Las Vegas crash last month has died from his injuries.

The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. Aug. 27 at East Bonanza and North Mojave roads.

A 2020 Hyundai Accent traveling at a high rate of speed east on Bonanza failed to maintain his travel lane and veered to the left entering a center two-way turn lane, colliding with the rear end of a Ford F-350 Dump truck, according to a Metropolitan Police Department preliminary crash result. The truck was traveling slowly east in the center two-way lane on Mojave attempting to turn left into a private drive.

At the time of the crash, investigators said impairment was suspected.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Johnnie Kirkling III, 37, died the day after the crash at University Medical Center from multiple blunt impact injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

Metro said the death was the 98th fatal traffic-related fatality in its jurisdiction this year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

