Driver dies nearly 2 weeks after east Las Vegas collision

The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. Aug. 27 at East Bonanza and North Mojave roads.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who lost control of his Hyundai and hit the back of a dump truck in an east Las Vegas crash last month has died from his injuries.

A 2020 Hyundai Accent traveling at a high rate of speed east on Bonanza failed to maintain his travel lane and veered to the left entering a center two-way turn lane, colliding with the rear end of a Ford F-350 Dump truck, according to a Metropolitan Police Department preliminary crash result. The truck was traveling slowly east in the center two-way lane on Mojave attempting to turn left into a private drive.

The unidentified driver of the Hyundai was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. At the time, investigators said impairment was suspected.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

Metro said the death was the 98th fatal traffic-related fatality in its jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County’s coroner’s office will release the identity of the deceased driver and cause of death after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.