95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Driver dies nearly 2 weeks after east Las Vegas collision

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2023 - 3:09 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who lost control of his Hyundai and hit the back of a dump truck in an east Las Vegas crash last month has died from his injuries.

The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. Aug. 27 at East Bonanza and North Mojave roads.

A 2020 Hyundai Accent traveling at a high rate of speed east on Bonanza failed to maintain his travel lane and veered to the left entering a center two-way turn lane, colliding with the rear end of a Ford F-350 Dump truck, according to a Metropolitan Police Department preliminary crash result. The truck was traveling slowly east in the center two-way lane on Mojave attempting to turn left into a private drive.

The unidentified driver of the Hyundai was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. At the time, investigators said impairment was suspected.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

Metro said the death was the 98th fatal traffic-related fatality in its jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County’s coroner’s office will release the identity of the deceased driver and cause of death after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

MOST READ
1
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
2
Air Canada apologizes to people booted from Vegas flight over vomit complaints
Air Canada apologizes to people booted from Vegas flight over vomit complaints
3
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
4
Who’s responsible for vehicle damage caused by dump truck debris?
Who’s responsible for vehicle damage caused by dump truck debris?
5
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
1 driver killed, 3 injured in southwest Las Vegas crash
1 driver killed, 3 injured in southwest Las Vegas crash
1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck
1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck
Driver dies weeks after central Las Vegas crash
Driver dies weeks after central Las Vegas crash
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck near Seven Magic Mountains
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck near Seven Magic Mountains
Impairment suspected in fatal 3-vehicle crash, police say
Impairment suspected in fatal 3-vehicle crash, police say