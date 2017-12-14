Driver in custody after 3 die in crash in central Las Vegas

A Las Vegas man is in custody after a multiple-vehicle crash killed three people and injured six others in the central valley Wednesday afternoon.

Las Vegas police in the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road where a multiple-vehicle crash left three people dead Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Police said six people were transported to a hospital with two listed in critical condition. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police sting crime scene tape near Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road where a multiple-vehicle crash left three people dead Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Police said six people were transported to a hospital with two listed in critical condition. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Police said a 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 31-year-old Daniel Becker rear-ended a Ford Mustang on southbound Eastern Avenue, south of Viking Avenue.

Becker did not stop after the first crash and continued to drive south toward Flamingo Road, where his Expedition struck the back of a 2001 GMC Jimmy before crossing over the center median, police said.

The driver of the GMC suffered minor injuries.

The Expedition barreled into three pedestrians crossing Eastern in a crosswalk, police said, and then collided with a Honda CRV traveling westbound through the intersection.

The three pedestrians, 19, 49 and 69 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other vehicles in the intersection, including a 2005 Saturn Ion driven by 26-year-old Elizabeth Meza, were struck by debris,.

Meza was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash, according to police. Two young children riding in the Ion with her were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police said Becker’s Expedition then crashed headlong into two vehicles that were stopped in the northbound lanes of Eastern.

The impact of the crash forced one of the vehicles, a pickup truck, backward. The rear end of the truck crashed into Cynthia Robinson’s Honda Accord.

“I just heard a big explosion,” Robinson said.

She said she didn’t see the crash because the pickup blocked her view, and police arriving at the scene didn’t let her get out of her car.

Robinson said she had some chest pain after the crash, but wasn’t hospitalized. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries, police said.

Two other vehicles in the northbound lanes were also struck by debris.

Becker suffered minor injuries and displayed signs of impairment, police said. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on four DUI charges and four reckless driving charges.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will identify the three pedestrians who died after their next of kin are notified.