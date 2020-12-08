Driver in single-car crash has died, Henderson police say

A man was pronounced dead on Nov. 29 after he succumbed to his injuries from a crash in Henderson more than a week prior, police said Tuesday.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was pronounced dead on Nov. 29 after he succumbed to his injuries from a crash in Henderson more than a week prior, police said Tuesday.

Henderson police were called to the 300 block of West Warm Springs Road around 7:24 p.m. on Nov. 19 in response to a single-vehicle crash. A 21-year-old man was driving a black 2000 Toyota Celica when he lost control of the car and crossed the center median, crashing into a wall, police said in a statement.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, and the Clark County coroner’s office told police that he died on Nov. 29. Police do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.