69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local

Driver in single-car crash has died, Henderson police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2020 - 2:18 pm
 
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was pronounced dead on Nov. 29 after he succumbed to his injuries from a crash in Henderson more than a week prior, police said Tuesday.

Henderson police were called to the 300 block of West Warm Springs Road around 7:24 p.m. on Nov. 19 in response to a single-vehicle crash. A 21-year-old man was driving a black 2000 Toyota Celica when he lost control of the car and crossed the center median, crashing into a wall, police said in a statement.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, and the Clark County coroner’s office told police that he died on Nov. 29. Police do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Sands temporarily shuttering Palazzo Tower suites
Las Vegas Sands temporarily shuttering Palazzo Tower suites
2
Hsieh raised eyebrows in Park City with money, parties and fire
Hsieh raised eyebrows in Park City with money, parties and fire
3
Las Vegas Strip draws COVID-safety OSHA complaints
Las Vegas Strip draws COVID-safety OSHA complaints
4
UNLV’s Max Gilliam eats sushi off nude model on reality show
UNLV’s Max Gilliam eats sushi off nude model on reality show
5
2020 NFR Texas 5th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 5th go-round results
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST