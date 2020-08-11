Driver of truck hauling an SUV dies in I-15 crash near Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

The driver of a white Isuzu tow truck carrying a silver SUV was killed Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, after crashing into an Army National Guard vehicle. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

“The preliminary investigation has determined that a white Isuzu tow truck carrying a silver SUV was travelling at a high rate of speed southbound on I-15 approaching a large tan Army National Guard vehicle,” trooper Travis Smaka said in a statement. “For reasons unknown, the Isuzu failed to decrease its speed and struck the rear of the slower moving tan vehicle.”

The driver of the Isuzu was died at the scene, Smaka said. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man.

Southbound traffic was limited to one lane as of 6:50 p.m., and Smaka said minor delays can be expected.

