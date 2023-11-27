37°F
Local

Driver speeding 135 mph tells police someone was following him

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2023 - 6:00 am
 

A man who police said drove 135 mph in a 35 mph zone told an officer he thought someone was following him.

At around 10 p.m. on Nov. 16, 22-year-old Cire Luster drove a white Lamborghini east on Starr Avenue toward the intersection with Bermuda Road at 135 mph, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

After police activated lights and sirens, the Lamborghini ran red lights at Starr and Bermuda and at Bermuda and St. Rose Parkway. Luster continued to drive more than 100 mph over Interstate 15 before getting stuck in traffic.

Luster told police, according to the report, that he was speeding because another vehicle was following him and he was scared.

Court records show Luster was cited for speeding in May and October. He faces charges of evading a police officer, reckless driving and driving with expired registration.

Luster was due in court on Dec. 18.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

