Drowned man recovered from Lake Mohave identified

September 7, 2022 - 2:45 pm
September 7, 2022 - 2:45 pm
 
The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the body of a drowned man found at the Lake Mead Recreational Area.

Travis Williams, 44, was found near the Cottonwood Cove area in Lake Mohave, according to the coroner’s office.

Williams’ body found around 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to the National Park Service.

He was seen Friday afternoon struggling to swim back to his boat, according to the park service. A dive team searched the area Friday night until heavy winds forced them to suspend the search until Saturday morning.

Williams’ official cause and manner of death were pending as of Tuesday morning.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

