Dry, breezy weekend in store for Las Vegas Valley

Thunderstorms never materialized in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, and dry conditions should continue through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are possible in the Las Vegas Valley Thursday afternoon. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Despite the 20 percent possibility of thunderstorms, no measurable rain made its way into the valley other than a few “sprinkles,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said Thursday night. There will be no rain chances Thursday night through Tuesday.

“There’s just a few little clouds leftover and most everything has passed over north and east of town,” he said.

Some lingering humidity might stay in the valley on Friday, which has a high of 102, followed by an expected high of 100 on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday and Saturday afternoons will see breezy winds with gusts from 25 to 30 mph, Morgan said. Monday will see a high of 102, and temperatures on Tuesday should climb back to 105 degrees.

The average temperature this time of year is near 103. Overnight lows during the period will be in the upper 70s.