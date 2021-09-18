79°F
DUI among 4 fatal crashes investigated by Nevada Highway Patrol

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2021 - 6:24 am
 
Updated September 18, 2021 - 8:40 am
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating four fatal crashes in less than five hours overnight, one of which was a DUI crash.

Three of the crashes occurred in the Las Vegas Valley, while the fourth happened in Laughlin, Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said Saturday morning.

Troopers were called to the first crash at about 9:35 p.m. Friday at Sunset Road and the 215 Beltway northbound on-ramp, Smaka said. The crash involved a Fiat and a BMW.

One person was taken to University Medical Center, where they died, Smaka said.

The next crash was reported at 11:18 p.m. Friday on northbound U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard. Investigators believe a motorcyclist “failed to negotiate the turn” onto the ramp, Smaka said.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and was killed, he said.

One car was involved in third crash, which troopers were called to at 1:05 a.m. Saturday at state Route 163 and Casino Drive, in Laughlin, Smaka said. Investigators believe a single vehicle struck a wall.

The vehicle’s driver was taken to a hospital in Bullhead, Arizona, where they died, Smaka said.

The fourth crash was reported just before 2:05 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15, north of Lake Mead Boulevard. The crash happened when a car veered off the roadway and into a ravine, where it overturned, Smaka said.

The driver was thrown from the car and died at the scene, Smaka said. A passenger in the car was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators believe impairment was a factor in the fourth crash, Smaka said.

Further information about the crashes was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Digital content producer Tony Garcia contributed to this report.

