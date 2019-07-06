Earthquake paused operations at High Roller on the Las Vegas Strip

“We got people off and then checked on it,” Caesars Entertainment Corp. spokesman Richard Broome told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Saturday.

The High Roller on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The 7.1 magnitude Southern California earthquake felt in Las Vegas Friday night prompted a pause in operations of the High Roller observation wheel.

“We got people off and then checked on it,” Caesars Entertainment Corp. spokesman Richard Broome told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Saturday.

He said the pause occurred around 8:30 p.m. He could not say how many people were impacted or how long it lasted.

“Whatever timeframe it was, it was short. It was just whatever time it took to check on it,” he said.

The High Roller observation wheel at the LINQ Promenade has 28 cabins carrying up to 40 people each. It is 550-feet high and takes 30 minutes to complete one revolution.

Broome said there was no impact on Caesars’ other properties related to the earthquake.

