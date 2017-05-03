East Las Vegas fire leaves 1 with burns on 70 percent of body

Clark County firefighters battle an apartment fire early Wednesday morning on the 700 block of Greenbriar Townhouse Way. One person was hospitalized. Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal

One person was hospitalized after a fire Wednesday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County Fire Department was called about 1:50 a.m. to the 700 block of Greenbriar Townhouse Way, near Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway.

The person transported to the hospital has burns on 70 percent of their body, Battalion Chief Chris Blackburn said. The person’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

“With burn victims it’s always difficult to tell. Only time will tell,” Blackburn said.

The person’s age and gender also were not yet known.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said Metro’s helicopter spotted the fire from above.

Three townhouses were affected, Blackburn said. Two had fire and smoke damage and the third had smoke damage. The primarily affected townhouse was gutted. Blackburn said six residents were displaced due to the fire.

The burn victim was one of two people inside the townhouse that suffered the most damage. One person escaped and was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. Metropolitan Police Department helped rescue the other person.

Multiple oxygen tanks exploded inside the primarily affected townhouse, Blackburn said. He said oxygen is “extremely” flammable and the tanks can prove dangerous in fires.

“We’re always aware of those type of concerns or hazards,” he said.

Holmes said Metro assisted with evacuations for nearby units.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is the second time in six weeks that Clark County firefighters have been called to the neighborhood to put out a fire. On March 23, a fire at 250 Greenbriar Townhouse Way left one person hospitalized.

