1 boy killed, 1 critically hurt in east valley car crash

A 9-year-old boy was killed and another young boy hospitalized with critical injuries Monday morning after a car crash in the eastern valley, police said.
Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived just after 9 a.m. to the intersection of Broadbent Boulevard and Cherry Street, near the Clark County Wetlands Park. Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said the 9-year-old later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.
#Traffic Alert: LVMPD is investigating a critical injury collision that occurred at Broadbent & Cherry St. Roads will be closed until the preliminary investigation is completed. #LVMPDnews
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 4, 2017
The 2014 Chrysler van the children were in was not equipped with back seats and the children were not wearing seat belts.
The van’s driver was making a U-turn from Cherry Street’s northbound lanes at the intersection of Broadbent when a Ford F-150 hit the van’s right side. The drivers of the truck suffered minor injuries and the driver of the van suffered moderate injuries, police said.
This is the 122nd traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.
Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this story.Broadbent Boulevard and Cherry Street, las vegas, nv