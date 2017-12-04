ad-fullscreen
East Valley

1 boy killed, 1 critically hurt in east valley car crash

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2017 - 9:45 am
 
Updated December 4, 2017 - 11:23 am

A 9-year-old boy was killed and another young boy hospitalized with critical injuries Monday morning after a car crash in the eastern valley, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived just after 9 a.m. to the intersection of Broadbent Boulevard and Cherry Street, near the Clark County Wetlands Park. Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said the 9-year-old later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The 2014 Chrysler van the children were in was not equipped with back seats and the children were not wearing seat belts.

The van’s driver was making a U-turn from Cherry Street’s northbound lanes at the intersection of Broadbent when a Ford F-150 hit the van’s right side. The drivers of the truck suffered minor injuries and the driver of the van suffered moderate injuries, police said.

This is the 122nd traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this story.

