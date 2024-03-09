65°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
East Valley

1 dead, 1 critical following midday crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2024 - 3:21 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries midday Saturday following a four-vehicle crash in southeast Las Vegas.

The crash was reported about 12:03 p.m. at Pecos Road and Hacienda Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten said.

One person died at the scene and another was rushed to a hospital where “they may die from their wounds,” Auten said.

Auten said two people were thrown from two vehicles, and that speeding may have contributed to the crash.

The intersection was shut down while fatal crash investigators investigated, Auten said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Police identify teen who died in double-fatal crash in east Las Vegas
Police identify teen who died in double-fatal crash in east Las Vegas
Death of teen killed in minibike crash ruled accident by coroner’s office
Death of teen killed in minibike crash ruled accident by coroner’s office
Pedestrian not in crosswalk killed in south Las Vegas crash
Pedestrian not in crosswalk killed in south Las Vegas crash
Man critical after he’s struck by two vehicles, police say
Man critical after he’s struck by two vehicles, police say
Auto-pedestrian crash reported for third consecutive night in Las Vegas
Auto-pedestrian crash reported for third consecutive night in Las Vegas
Black History Month Festival helps ‘ensure our legacy is known’
Black History Month Festival helps ‘ensure our legacy is known’