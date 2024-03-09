1 dead, 1 critical following midday crash

The crash was reported about 12:03 p.m. at Pecos Road and Hacienda Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries midday Saturday following a four-vehicle crash in southeast Las Vegas.

One person died at the scene and another was rushed to a hospital where “they may die from their wounds,” Auten said.

Auten said two people were thrown from two vehicles, and that speeding may have contributed to the crash.

The intersection was shut down while fatal crash investigators investigated, Auten said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

