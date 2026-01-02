1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas Valley

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Police investigate a fatal crash Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, on East Craig Road near North Lamont Street in Las Vegas. (RTC FASTCam)

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash involving a sedan and 3-wheeled trike-type vehicle occurred just before 10:30 p.m. near East Craig Road and North Lamont Street, according to Lt. Zemsta of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver of the trike was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan remained.

Impairment is believed to be a factor.

Craig is closed in both directions at Lamont.

