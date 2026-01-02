45°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
East Valley

1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas Valley

Police investigate a fatal crash Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, on East Craig Road near North Lamont Str ...
Police investigate a fatal crash Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, on East Craig Road near North Lamont Street in Las Vegas. (RTC FASTCam)
More Stories
Metropolitan Police Department vehicle (Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘I killed them’: Man accused in parents’ slaying used baseball bat, police say
Clark County firefighters investigate the scene of a fire that left one dead at a home at 6900 ...
Fire in east Las Vegas leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
Police: 27-year-old man kills mother, father in east valley
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2026 - 4:50 am
 

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash involving a sedan and 3-wheeled trike-type vehicle occurred just before 10:30 p.m. near East Craig Road and North Lamont Street, according to Lt. Zemsta of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver of the trike was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan remained.

Impairment is believed to be a factor.

Craig is closed in both directions at Lamont.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES