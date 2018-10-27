1 dead after apartment fire in east Las Vegas

One person is dead after a fire at an apartment complex in the east Las Vegas Valley on Saturday morning, the Las Vegas FireDepartment said.

Fire crews were called to the Corona Del Sol Apartments, located at 4620 E. Charleston Boulevard near Nellis Boulevard, at 5:15 a.m. Saturday, according to a social media post from the Las Vegas Fire Department. One person has been reported dead.

UPDATE: Fire was confined to one upstairs apt of 2-sto apt bldg with 32 apartments. 1 fatality found. Incident under investigation by @LasVegasFD, @LVMPD & Coroner’s office. Cause of fire under investigation. No other injuries reported. #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/FskDyKr0G2 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 27, 2018

Before the fire was put out it was confined to one upstairs apartment unit in a two-story building, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday morning, the fire department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

