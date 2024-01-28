62°F
1 dead after car strikes barriers, rolls into the desert

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2024 - 9:54 pm
 
Updated January 29, 2024 - 5:10 pm
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A woman was killed Saturday night in an east valley single-vehicle crash that has been deemed a suicide by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The crash, which also injured a man and a child who were passengers in the vehicle, was reported at 7:23 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Boulevard, south of East Desert Inn Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

Police said in a news release Sunday morning that the driver struck several K-barriers, which caused her car to overturn several times before coming to a stop in the desert.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office on Monday identified the woman killed as Cheri L. Trucinski, 42, of Las Vegas.

Trucinski’s death has been ruled a suicide by the coroner’s office. Her cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.

A 46-year-old man and a passenger under 18 were also injured in the crash, police said. The adult passenger had “minor” injuries while the underage passenger’s injuries were described as “substantial.”

The passengers were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s trauma unit and University Medical Center’s pediatric unit, police said.

The death marked the 14th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction.

If you are thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Staff writer Brett Clarkson contributed to this report.

