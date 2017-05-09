ad-fullscreen
East Valley

1 dead after crash in east Las Vegas

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2017 - 1:13 pm
 

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The crash happened about 9 a.m. at the intersection of Tee Pee Lane and Tompkins Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

One person, whose age and gender are not known, died at the scene. Another person was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that are not considered to life-threatening, Metro officer Larry Hadfield said.

The Clark County coroner will identify the person who was killed once relatives have been notified.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
