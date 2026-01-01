48°F
East Valley

1 dead after crash that involved pedestrian along Boulder Highway, Metro says

Metropolitan Police Department vehicle (Las Vegas Review-Journal).
December 31, 2025 - 9:28 pm
 

One person is dead following a vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian in southeast Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

In a post to the social media platform “X” at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital following the crash at Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue, near the Whitney Recreation Center.

As of just after 9 p.m. all northbound travel lanes along Boulder Highway at Missouri Avenue remained closed. Metro has asked that the public avoid the area as investigators continue to gather information.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

