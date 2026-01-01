1 dead after crash that involved pedestrian along Boulder Highway, Metro says

One person is dead following a vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian in southeast Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

In a post to the social media platform “X” at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital following the crash at Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue, near the Whitney Recreation Center.

As of just after 9 p.m. all northbound travel lanes along Boulder Highway at Missouri Avenue remained closed. Metro has asked that the public avoid the area as investigators continue to gather information.

