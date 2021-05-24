81°F
East Valley

1 dead after east Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2021 - 5:13 pm
 
Updated May 23, 2021 - 5:31 pm
One person was killed in an east Las Vegas crash on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joey Herring said police believe one car ran was traveling westbound on Bonanza Road at about 2:45 p.m. when the driver ran a stop sign and hit a car that was headed south down Fogg Street.

The driver of the car that was hit was taken to University Medical Center and pronounced dead, Herring said.

Police believe the driver of the car that ran the stop sign was impaired, he said. The intersection was shut down as police continued to investigate.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

