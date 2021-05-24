1 dead after east Las Vegas crash

One person was killed in an east Las Vegas crash on Sunday afternoon, police said, adding that impaired driving is suspected.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joey Herring said police believe one car ran was traveling westbound on Bonanza Road at about 2:45 p.m. when the driver ran a stop sign and hit a car that was headed south down Fogg Street.

The driver of the car that was hit was taken to University Medical Center and pronounced dead, Herring said.

Police believe the driver of the car that ran the stop sign was impaired, he said. The intersection was shut down as police continued to investigate.

No other information was immediately available.

