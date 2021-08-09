105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
East Valley

1 dead after east Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2021 - 5:14 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is dead after a Sunday afternoon crash in east Las Vegas.

Metro Lt. Brian Boxler said two sedans crashed near Lamb Boulevard and Wyoming Avenue just after 3:30 p.m.

One driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where that person died, Boxler said. The other driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police suspect that the surviving driver, who was not immediately identified, may have been impaired, Boxler said. No further details were released.

Traffic on Lamb is closed in both directions from Wyoming to Philadelphia Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Unhealthy Clark County air quality alert extended through Sunday
Unhealthy Clark County air quality alert extended through Sunday
2
Gene Simmons ready to ‘sacrifice’ in Kiss residency on the Strip
Gene Simmons ready to ‘sacrifice’ in Kiss residency on the Strip
3
CARTOONS: Harris prepares her office
CARTOONS: Harris prepares her office
4
CARTOON: Out of control
CARTOON: Out of control
5
Raiders report: Friday practice brings first fight of camp
Raiders report: Friday practice brings first fight of camp
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST