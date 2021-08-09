1 dead after east Las Vegas crash

Police suspect that the surviving driver, who was not immediately identified, may have been impaired.

One person is dead after a Sunday afternoon crash in east Las Vegas.

Metro Lt. Brian Boxler said two sedans crashed near Lamb Boulevard and Wyoming Avenue just after 3:30 p.m.

One driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where that person died, Boxler said. The other driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police suspect that the surviving driver, who was not immediately identified, may have been impaired, Boxler said. No further details were released.

Traffic on Lamb is closed in both directions from Wyoming to Philadelphia Avenue.

