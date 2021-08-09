1 dead after suspected DUI crash in east Las Vegas

A 49-year-old man is dead after a suspected DUI crash Sunday afternoon in east Las Vegas, police said.

The crash happened near Lamb Boulevard and New York Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. and involved three cars, according a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Before impact, a Toyota sedan was driving east on New York Avenue while a Mazda sedan drove south on Lamb Boulevard as a Chevrolet pickup truck drove north.

Police said the Toyota entered the intersection from a stop sign just as the Mazda passed through. The Mazda plowed into the left side of the Toyota, which was pushed into the pickup.

Police said the driver of the Toyota was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died. The driver of the pickup was not injured; the driver of the Mazda was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda, whom police identified as 48-year-old Osmany Fernandez-Martinez, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will name the man who died once relatives have been notified.

