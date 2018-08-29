1 dead after SUV crashes into dumpster in east Las Vegas

One person was killed when an SUV crashed into a dumpster in the eastern Las Vegas Valley, police said.

(Thinkstock)

One person was killed when an SUV crashed into a dumpster in the eastern Las Vegas Valley, police said.

The crash was reported shortly after 2:15 p.m. at 3201 S. Mojave Road, near McLeod Drive and East Desert Inn Road, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

It was unclear if there was more than one person in the SUV, he said. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.