1 hospitalized with ‘significant burns’ after fire in east Las Vegas

A person was hospitalized with “significant burns” Thursday night after a mobile home fire in the east Valley, the Clark County Fire Department said Saturday.

Firefighters responded about 10:15 p.m. Thursday to a fire at a mobile home park at 3601 E. Wyoming Ave., near U.S. Highway 95 and East Sahara Avenue, Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan wrote in a release Saturday morning.

Firefighters were told two people were trapped inside the mobile home, which was engulfed in flames.

One person was rescued and taken to University Medical Center with significant burns. Buchanan did not know the person’s condition Saturday morning.

The second person escaped the mobile home without firefighters’ assistance.

The Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments had the fire extinguished in about 15 minutes, Buchanan wrote.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Buchanan said. He did not have a damage estimate.

3601 E Wyoming Ave Las Vegas, NV 89104