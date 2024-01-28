1 killed, 2 injured in single-vehicle crash in far east valley

A motorist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in the far east valley.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The crash was reported at 7:23 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Boulevard, south of East Desert Inn Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee said.

🚨Fatal Collision Reported 🚨

We are investigating another fatal collision‼️Please avoid the area of S. Hollywood Blvd and Desert Inn. #ThisHasGotToStop #SaveALifeEvenIfItsYours #fatalcrash@LVMPD pic.twitter.com/p9hN1yfdz7 — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) January 28, 2024

Lee said that it appeared the female driver lost control around a turn before impact.

Two of her passengers were hospitalized with injuries believed to be minor, Lee said.

Lee warned motorists late Saturday to expect “lengthy delays” in the area while the crash continued to be investigated.

Additional details were not immediately available.

