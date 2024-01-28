1 killed after car strikes barriers, rolls into the desert

The crash was happened in the 3800 block of Hollywood Boulevard south of East Desert Inn Road.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A motorist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in the east valley.

The crash was reported at 7:23 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Boulevard, south of East Desert Inn Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee said.

🚨Fatal Collision Reported 🚨

We are investigating another fatal collision‼️Please avoid the area of S. Hollywood Blvd and Desert Inn. #ThisHasGotToStop #SaveALifeEvenIfItsYours #fatalcrash@LVMPD pic.twitter.com/p9hN1yfdz7 — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) January 28, 2024

Lee said that it appeared the female driver lost control around a turn before impact. Police said in a news release Sunday morning that the driver, 42, struck several K-barriers which caused her car to overturn several times before coming to a stop in the desert.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult passenger and a passenger under 18 were also injured in the crash, police said. The adult passenger has “minor” injuries while the underage passenger’s injuries were described as “substantial.”

Lee warned motorists late Saturday to expect “lengthy delays” in the area while the crash continued to be investigated.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.