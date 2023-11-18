66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
East Valley

1 killed in east Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2023 - 10:49 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 37-year-old Las Vegas man was killed Friday night when his pickup truck drove through a dead-end street and a fence before crashing into a wall near Interstate 515 in eastern Las Vegas.

At 8:47 p.m., the man, who is not being identified until family members are notified, was traveling north in a 2016 Toyota Tundra on South Lamb Boulevard approaching a dead-end at East Reno Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department stated in a news release.

The pickup proceeded to drive into the dead-end, burst through a galvanized steel chain link fence and collided with a concrete block wall, police said.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to police.

A 40-year-old male passenger, also a Las Vegas resident, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The fatal accident, the 134th traffic-related death in the police department’s jurisdiction so far this year, is under investigation, police reported.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

MOST READ
1
4 suspects in 17-year-old’s fatal beating appear in adult court
4 suspects in 17-year-old’s fatal beating appear in adult court
2
Fans forced to leave F1 practice session; vouchers offered
Fans forced to leave F1 practice session; vouchers offered
3
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
4
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
5
‘A rush’: Fans soak up Las Vegas Grand Prix practice, qualifying — PHOTOS
‘A rush’: Fans soak up Las Vegas Grand Prix practice, qualifying — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Crash into tree, light pole kills 1 in North Las Vegas
Crash into tree, light pole kills 1 in North Las Vegas
1 dead in east Las Vegas car-truck crash, police say
1 dead in east Las Vegas car-truck crash, police say
Pedestrian killed in southern Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash
Pedestrian killed in southern Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash
Police: Pedestrian killed after SUV veered onto sidewalk
Police: Pedestrian killed after SUV veered onto sidewalk
Crash south of Las Vegas Strip kills pedestrian
Crash south of Las Vegas Strip kills pedestrian
Pedestrian killed on Las Vegas highway
Pedestrian killed on Las Vegas highway