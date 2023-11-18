1 killed in east Las Vegas crash

A 37-year-old man was killed Friday night when his pickup truck drove through a dead-end street and a fence before crashing into a wall in east Las Vegas.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

At 8:47 p.m., the man, who is not being identified until family members are notified, was traveling north in a 2016 Toyota Tundra on South Lamb Boulevard approaching a dead-end at East Reno Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department stated in a news release.

The pickup proceeded to drive into the dead-end, burst through a galvanized steel chain link fence and collided with a concrete block wall, police said.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to police.

A 40-year-old male passenger, also a Las Vegas resident, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The fatal accident, the 134th traffic-related death in the police department’s jurisdiction so far this year, is under investigation, police reported.

